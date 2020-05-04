Sommer Ray Shows Off Incredible Body While Working Out In New Video

Sommer Ray was back on Instagram on Monday morning as she showed off some serious energy, a snappy outfit and a stunning physique in a new workout video. The model, who boasts more than 24 million followers on the social media site, danced and sang along to her workout music as she also displayed a set of workout bands she apparently plans on selling retail.

Ray was done up in a matching sports bra and workout shorts that barely covered her derriere. Both pieces were a kind of pink and purple camo print and are out of Ray’s PSD collection of apparel. To go along with the bra and shorts, the model sported a purple bandana tied around her head in order to help keep her long golden blonde locks out of her face as she sweated it out.

Finishing off the look was a purple workout band wrapped around Ray’s upper thighs. It was this particular gadget the model had apparently taken to Instagram to show off as they were front and center of her workout video. The caption for the most announced to her followers she was very excited to start selling them and that they were currently sitting in a warehouse getting ready to ship out.

As the video began, Ray strutted up to her mirror, shaking her well-formed booty to the tunes she was listening to as she briefly began to sing along. That was followed by a brief strut and dance and then she began showing off how the bands helped work her butt and inner thighs.

After a few repetitions of the exercise she briefly returned to singing along, and a dance that included the swaying of her hips and a bit of booty jiggling. Then it was time to turn around and work the other leg. When that set was finished, Ray started in on some power squats as she moved around in a circle several times. That spinning, while she did the squats, allowed her millions of viewers to get a good look at not just her behind, also the front of her perfectly toned body.

Several of her followers made it clear they appreciated the show.

“I really wish to look like you someday,” one user posted.

Another user pointed out they still felt the difference in the situation most people in the country find themselves saying, “quarantine workouts hit different.”

Another user simply wanted to make sure Ray knew they loved her. And a fourth user decided it was time to offer up a marriage proposal.