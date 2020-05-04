Ana Paula Saenz Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Lingerie

Ana Paula Saenz took to Instagram on Monday, May 4, to treat her 1 million followers with a sizzling hot update that showed her flashing a generous amount of skin. The Mexican model slipped into a barely-there lingerie set, flaunting her ample assets and incredibly toned figure.

In the saucy pic, Ana was photographed seemingly inside her home in Mexico in her scanty ensemble. Instead of standing in the center of the frame, she occupied mostly half of it. She posed by angling her hip to the side, spreading her legs. She leaned sideways as she looked directly into the camera, only showing the right side of her face, and gave a serious look. It seems like only natural lighting was used in the snap, and a warm filter was applied to enhance the color.

The 21-year-old sported an ultra-revealing black intimate set from Fashion Nova. The bra was almost bare with cups made of intricate lace patterns that appeared to be sewn together and held by thin, narrow straps. Lace panels adorned the base of the top, highlighting her toned midriff. The piece only covered her nipples with some parts of her breasts bare.

The matching pair of undies that she wore was just as skimpy. The undergarment was made of sheer material and featured a snug fit. The satin straps hugged her slender hips, which also highlighted her slim waistline. The see-through panty almost displayed her modesty, though the model wasn’t bothered by that fact. The third piece was a unique garter belt wrapped around her waist.

Ana wore her long, brunette hair down and straight. She wore a minimal makeup look that included groomed eyebrows, a hint of pink blush, and pink color on her lips. She sported her usual Cartier Love necklace as her only jewelry.

In the caption, she tagged her lingerie sponsor, Fashion Nova and their sister account, Fashion Nova Men.

As of this writing, the newest addition to her feed had racked up over 34,500 likes and 580-plus comments. Ana’s adoring followers couldn’t get enough of the update and flocked to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, while some others raved about her flawless physique. Many of her fans told her how amazing she looked in the new snapshot.

“You have a fabulous body and a beautiful face. God made you perfect!” wrote one of her admirers.

“You look absolutely amazing and extremely sexy in that black lingerie. You’re such a hottie with a body of an angel,” gushed another fan.

“Wow, girl! Can I have your body?” added a third social media user.