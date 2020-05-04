Hannah Stocking Stuns In A Black Strapless Bikini: ‘Got My Eyebrows Back’

Hannah's bathing suit featured silver buckles and straps.

Hannah Stocking shocked her fans with a video that appeared to show her without eyebrows, but her brows were back in a set of smoking hot bikini snapshots.

On Monday, Hannah took to Instagram to share her outdoor modeling shots with her 18.1 million Instagram followers. Her photo shoot took place on a lush green lawn in front of a small blue house. The 28-year-old social media sensation was flaunting her phenomenal figure in a strapless black bikini. The garment was shiny, and it appeared to be constructed out of leather or some form of faux leather.

Hannah’s top was a bandeau design that featured a daring cutout in the center of the bust. The large opening exposed an ample amount of her perky cleavage. The revealing detail had been created by using two adjustable straps to secure the top in place over the open area. The straps featured round silver buckles and small grommets.

Hannah’s bathing suit bottoms featured similar adjustable straps on the sides. This added to the bikini’s edgy rocker vibe. The thick bands didn’t appear to have much stretch, so they were slightly digging into Hannah’s sides. The model’s unique swimwear perfectly showcased her sculpted stomach, trim waist, and curvy hips. A few of her photos also provided a tiny peek at her pert posterior. However, none of the snaps showed the back of Hannah’s swimsuit.

Hannah was wearing her brunette hair pulled up in a sleek high ponytail. The lighter-colored ends of her long locks were hanging down on the right side of her face in most of her photos.

Hannah appeared to have crimson lipstick on her full pout, and it looked like she was wearing shimmery bronze eye shadow on her eyelids. Her eyelashes were long and dark, and they appeared to be curled. In the caption of her post, Hannah drew attention to her light brown eyebrows, which looked perfectly sculpted.

In a previous Instagram post, Hannah had shared a video that appeared to show her shaving her eyebrows off. She pushed an electric razor over both brows, keeping them blocked them view until she was through. When she moved the large trimmers away from her face, her eyebrows were completely gone.

The video caused some debate among Hannah’s followers, who couldn’t decide whether she had actually shaved her eyebrows off or if she had used clever editing or makeup to make them temporarily disappear. Her brows might be back in her latest batch of bikini photos, but a few fans confessed that they didn’t notice them at all.

“I didn’t see any eyebrows until I read the caption,” read one response to Hannah’s post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah showed off her bikini body in another Instagram upload that she shared last week. She rocked a pink two-piece in a comedic video about the dangers of using the iPhone Live Photos feature.