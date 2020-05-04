Nata Lee Flaunts Incredible Curves In Lace Bra While Wearing Pink Wig

On Monday, May 4, Russian model Nata Lee started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram photo for her 5 million followers to enjoy.

The close-up shot, taken by the professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, shows the Instagram star posing in front of a white backdrop. Nata tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, as she smiled sweetly. The professional DJ flaunted her incredible cleavage in a plunging, light pink bra with lace detailing. The lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. The model kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the 21-year-old wore a bright pink wig that had been styled in voluminous double buns. Nata enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She seemed to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The makeup also appeared to have featured sculpted eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, thick lashes, and nude lip gloss. In addition, the word “sex” had also been written in black ink on the side of her face.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be referring to the fact that her wig made her resemble the cartoon character, the Pink Panther.

The photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 160,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“You look absolutely amazing in pink,” wrote a fan.

“Truly a vision!!! How are you not voted most beautiful [woman] in the world!!! Just [saying]!! AMAZING!!!!” added a different devotee.

“Gorgeous in pink! Love the hair,” said another follower, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’re so beautiful you don’t seem real,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Nata has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a high-cut black bodysuit. That post has been liked over 360,000 times since it was shared.