UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Body & Lifts Weights In A Small Black Top

Paige VanZant has been documenting her training regimen to share with her Instagram followers as she follows the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak. She flexed her muscles in a small top, and lifted some serious weights in her latest update.

The UFC fighter had received some backlash from fans in recent weeks for not posting enough training content on social media. She answered the call with a short video demonstrating her strength. In the clip uploaded Sunday evening, the 26-year-old showcased her athletic figure before performing a clean and jerk. The video was shot in her at-home gym inside her garage, where the majority of her training has taken place over the past two months.

Usually VanZant is joined by her husband Austin Vanderford, but she appeared to be solo for this training session. Her phone was placed on the ground facing upwards, and after pressing record the model stood in front of the camera to flex both of her biceps. She had her blond hair up in a ponytail and smiled widely as she showed off her defined arms. VanZant wore dark blue weight lifting straps on both of her wrists.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant had on a tight-fitting black workout top which offered her followers a view of her cleavage as she bent over to flex her muscles one more time before grabbing the weight. She also wore a dark pair of tights with a snakeskin print, and black sneakers.

VanZant adjusted her wrist straps and limbered up before reaching for the barbell. She lifted the weight up to her chest and adjusted her footing before the video ended. The UFC fighter included a caption that mentioned she will be prepared for whenever her next fight takes place.

This weightlifting post pleased many of her 2.5 million Instagram followers as the video earned over 25,000 likes in less than a day. VanZant had over 250 comments from fans who praised her skill as a mixed martial artist, and her fit figure.

“We are all wondering the same thing,” a follower wrote in response to her caption.

“Sexiest dam fighter I have ever seen. Like wow!” an admirer replied.

“Weren’t you gonna have another surgery?” one MMA fan asked.

“Awh you’re absolutely beautiful sweetie x,” a female follower commented.

