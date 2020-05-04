Fitness Model Gabby Allen Flaunts Six Pack In Sports Bra For New Sweaty Pic

Gabby Allen showed off her insane physique to her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Monday, May 4, with her most recent update. The British fitness model and trainer posted a snapshot of herself in workout clothes that showcased her sculpted body, particularly her abs.

The photo showed Allen — who is also famous in the United Kingdom for her appearance on the reality show Love Island— in what looked to be an apartment in London, as indicated by the geotag. She held the camera in her left hand, stretched out directly in front and a bit above eye level, to capture the selfie. Allen opened her mouth in a funny facial expression as she flaunted her sweaty glow.

Allen wore a baby blue sports bra that contrasted with her tan complexion. The top boasted thick straps and a U-shaped neckline. It expanded part her sternum, leaving her six pack fully on display. She teamed her top with a pair of dark gray bottoms that sat above her bellybutton, hugging her toned midriff closely. Allen tagged the retailer Missy Empire on the post.

Allen wore her blond tresses pulled back tightly. In the caption, she announced her live workout schedule for the week and encouraged her fans to join her.

Within two hours, the photo has garnered more than 10,200 likes and upwards of 130 comments, proving to have been an immediate hit with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to thank Allen for her workouts and to praise her beauty and physique.

“Today was savage!! Loved it. Looking forward to the week,” one user wrote, following the reply with a couple of flexed bicep emoji, hands raised and a sparkly pink heart.

“Goals. Only finished this mornings killer but fun workout!” replied another fan, pairing the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Your workouts are getting me through this quarantine!! You’re amazing!! Thank you!!” a third one raved, including a flexed bicep and a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“How can you look so good sweaty,” asked another, trailing the message with a laughing-crying emoji and a face with heart eyes.

Allen often shows off her figure on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared a photo of herself rocking a powder blue attire. She rocked an oversized crew neck sweater whose sides bunched around her hips. On her lower body, she wore a pair of matching shots that left her strong quads on display. Allen posed in a kitchen lined with white cabinets as she stood next to a large bouquet holding a purple smoothie.