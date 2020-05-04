Katy Perry Doesn’t Know If She’ll Have Baby Shower Or Babymoon Amid COVID-19 Pandemic,

The singer answered questions live on Facebook before Sunday's episode of 'American Idol.'

Katy Perry is trying to keep her sense of perspective amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a Facebook Live Q&A ahead of Sunday’s episode of American Idol, the singer discussed how she’s handling the pandemic, even as she’s preparing to be a first-time mother.

One questioner asked how Perry was staying positive even as she has to go through her pregnancy amid the pandemic.

“It’s okay to feel all the feelings. I’ve had to reschedule many plans,” Perry said.

The singer said that her wedding is scheduled for next month, but she has had trouble staying positive recently. She said that many of the normal rites of passage for a new mother are things she may have to skip.

“And not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to do any of that. I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Perry said.

Perry is currently expecting a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The singer announced her pregnancy in the video for her new song “Never Worn White,” which was released just weeks before much of the country shut down.

Following the pregnancy reveal, the singer disclosed that she would be having a daughter in an Instagram post that featured Bloom covered in pink cream. On Facebook, Perry said that no matter what the circumstances are in the weeks ahead, she’ll try to focus on what she has.

“But I’ll be grateful. I mean, I’m grateful now, but you know, there’s a lot going on,” the American Idol judge said.

In addition to hosting a Q&A, Perry also joined her fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for an interview with Access. In the interview, she discussed what her plans were for the Met Gala before it was postponed due to the virus.

“I was gonna definitely show off the bump, for sure, but we’ll just be home!,” she said.

Perry has had to adapt as American Idol has moved to a remote recording process because of the virus. For the last couple of weeks, the judges and contestants have all taped the show from their homes, which has led to a fundamentally different show than the one that usually takes place as the competition enters its final stages. On a conference call with reporters, Perry emphasized that, even as they had moved to remote recording, the show was still doing everything in its power to keep the competition fair, which means all the contestants are using the same equipment to record their performances.