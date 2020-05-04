Jilissa Zoltko Showcases Her Hourglass Curves In A Sexy Animal-Print Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a stunning snap with her fans. She went scantily clad as she showed off her modeling skills for the camera.

Jilissa looked smoking hot as she rocked a cheetah-print bikini. The top fastened around her neck and behind her back while flaunting her muscular arms and ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and tiny waist. She also flashed her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a matching bangle bracelet on her wrist, as well as a chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Jilissa stood in a doorway. She placed one hand on the door next to her and the other at her side. She pushed her hip out and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second photo featured her in a similar position. This time she grabbed at her bikini bottoms and wore a huge smile on her face.

Jilissa had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The application seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner. She appeared to sport pink eye shadow on her lids while rocking defined brows.

Her tanned skin was complemented by a warm glow on her face. Jilissa’s face was perfectly highlighted to accentuate her features, while also adding some color to her cheeks. She completed the look with a pink tint to her full lips.

Many of Jilissa’s 669,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap. The post has garnered more than 25,000 likes since its upload. Fans also left over 360 messages in the comments section.

“Cute as a button,” one follower wrote.

“Your smile is beautiful,” another stated.

“Wow Jilissa gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous smile as usual,” a fourth social media user declared.

Jilissa is no stranger to showing off her fit figure online. She’s often seen rocking skimpy bathing suits, sexy tops, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa recently posted another sexy bikini shot, which featured her flaunting her gym-honed curves in a scanty black two-piece with a racy cutout in the front. To date, that snap has racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 380 comments.