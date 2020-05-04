Laurence Bédard Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Strappy Red Lingerie

Laurence Bédard gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a steamy throwback snap that saw her showing some serious skin.

The French-Canadian model did not indicate when the image was taken, though she did tag Montreal-based photographer Donat, Boluerice in the caption of the Instagram post. She was snapped lying on her side across a bed covered in fresh white linens with her head rested in her hand. The camera was positioned at a short distance in front of her, which she gazed back at with an intense and alluring stare.

Laurence went scantily-clad in the photo, wearing more than a set of strappy red lingerie from Bluebella that left very little to the imagination. Her racy look included an underwire-style bra with cut-out cups and a low scoop neckline that nearly exposed her voluptuous assets in their entirety. A set of lace appliques provided a minimal amount of coverage to her chest so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines, however, an ample amount of cleavage and underboob was still well on display.

The model also sported a pair of matching red panties, though most of the garment, as well as her lower half, were cut out of the frame. Fans were, however, treated to a glimpse of her curvy hips thanks to the number’s high-cut design. Laurence also tugged its thin waistband high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

No accessories were added to Laurence’s barely-there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her bodacious curves. Her short blond tresses were worn down and gathered to one side of her head. The model also added a simple makeup look, which appeared to include a nude lip gloss, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara.

Fans were hardly shy about showering the sizzling throwback snap with love. It has been liked more than 63,000 times after just four hours of going live. Hundreds flooded the comments section with compliments as well.

“You are very beautiful, sexy and you have an incredible body,” one person wrote.

“Stunning,” quipped another fan.

“Perfect! You’re perfect! An absolute goddess,” a third follower gushed.

“You’re definitely the hottest girl I’ve ever seen. Absolutely gorgeous. I’m totally in love with you,” commented a fourth admirer.

Laurence is hardly shy about showing off her figure on Instagram. She recently shared another snap that saw her in nothing more than a glittery string bikini. That post proved popular as well, racking up over 95,000 likes and 1,051 comments to date.