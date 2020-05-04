Mathilde Tantot Rocks Soaking Wet White Top In Triple Update

Mathilde Tantot gave her 6.1 million Instagram fans quite a treat on Monday, May 4, to help them start their week on the right foot. The French model took to the popular social media platform to post a triple update that saw her in a soaking wet top that left very little to the imagination.

The photos, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram page, captured Tantot outdoors as she struck different poses near a tennis court. She rocked an all-white tennis outfit that was sexy on its own. The top boasted a sporty cut with thick straps. It expanded just past her upper stomach, leaving her itty-bitty waist on display. Spicing things up, Tantot poured water from her plastic bottle on her chest, causing the top to go pretty much entirely sheer and expose a lot of her chest.

On her lower body, had on a pleated skirt that sat just below her bellybutton, further accentuating her slim midriff. The logo bottoms were from Nike.

The slideshow included three different photos of the same scene. In the first, Tantot placed her hand over her eyes to protect them from the sun. The second focused in on her torso, while the third showed Tantot pouring water on herself as she made a silly face.

Tantot teased in her caption that it was a hot day.

Unsurprisingly, the update was an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first hour, it attracted more than 447,000 likes and upwards of 2,600 comments, indicating it will get quite a bit more still. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for Tantot, showering her with compliments.

“stoppp i love this,” one user raved, trailing the words with a cat with heart eyes emoji.

“Omg i love you,” replied another fan, following the message with a fire emoji.

“[S]mile more often pls, you look so beautiful,” a third one urged, including a crying emoji at the end of the comment.

“Sheeeeessh ok mami,” added another, topping the reply with a heart-eyes emoji.

Tantot is known for a few things and being raunchy on social media is one of them. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another racy update in which she posed outdoors while wearing a see-through lingerie set. The bra featured a strawberry-print design and two straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. It was made of a sheer material that exposed her chest almost completely. Her matching panties could be seen as Tantot lowered her pants.