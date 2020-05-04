Sofia Bevarly Leaves Little To The Imagination In Checkered Bikini

Sofia Bevarly has been sharing plenty of sexy content on her Instagram page lately. The model seems to enjoy showing off plenty of skin in tiny bikinis. On Monday, she gave her fans another reason to get excited with a series of photos that featured her wearing a checkered two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

Sofia’s post consisted of two snapshots that saw her modeling the bathing suit in her home. A fireplace was visible in the room behind her while barstools were pulled up to a bar on one the other side of the room.

Sofia looked incredible in the swimsuit, which was made of a blue and white checkered fabric. The top tied around her neck and had triangle-shaped cups that could barely contain her voluptuous chest. It left plenty of side boob visible as it exposed her cleavage. The bottoms were equally skimpy, sitting low on her hips. Tiny ruffles along the sides added a feminine vibe to the look.

Sofia flashed the camera a big smile in the first picture. The image captured her body from the top of the thighs up. Her ample chest and tight abs were the center of attention as she held one hand in her hair. Her shapely shoulders and hourglass shape were also on display.

The second image showed more of Sofia’s legs, giving her fans a better look at her toned thighs. She held one hand near her neck as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Sofia wore her hair straightened. As far a s makeup, she looked to be wearing a light coat of mascara, eyeliner, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also appeared to be sporting a pink shade on her lips. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

The post was a hit among her admirers, who hit the like button more than 20,000 times within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she wrote about some of her favorite snacks.

Many of her fans were quick to tell her how sensational she looked in the swimsuit.

“There is literally no words to describe how Beautiful you are,” commented one follower.

“Wow so attractive. Need your pictures to stay sane with this lockdown,” a second admirer wrote.

“Literally the most fire post notification that I got all day today,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“I seriously think that you are the most incredible looking girl on Instagram,” gushed a fourth fan.