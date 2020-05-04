Taylor Swift Delivers Surprise Gifts To Utah Nurse For Helping Coronavirus Patients In NYC

Taylor Swift recently surprised Whitney Hilton, a long-time fan and Utah nurse, with a box of gifts to show gratitude for her efforts in helping coronavirus patients in New York City.

According to People, the gifts were delivered on the day of Hilton’s birthday. The 30-year-old arrived at her home in Utah after providing additional aid to the medical staff at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

The contents of this bundle included some of Swift’s Lover merchandise and a handwritten letter.

“I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously,” Swift wrote.

Hilton, a registered nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, was intent on helping as many people affected by coronavirus as she could.

She showed her dedication towards the cause by temporarily moving to and working in New York City, among the cities in the United States hit hardest by the coronavirus. Hilton provided essential medical duties to aid the staff at that hospital. The New York Times reported 321,833 confirmed cases and 24,576 deaths.

As expressed in her letter, Swift is grateful for many like Hilton who are seriously committed to helping coronavirus patients.

Swift also acknowledged Hilton’s presence at a past show and thanked her for being a loyal fan.

“Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming!! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor.”

In response, Hilton tweeted her appreciation enthusiastically, stating that Swift’s heartfelt thanks and surprise package made it the best day she’s ever experienced.

The “Lover” singer has a reputation for sending gifts to fans, in addition to providing financial aid to those who struggle to pay their bills, as demonstrated by her contributions up to $3,000 to various fans, as reported by Today. Swift also participated in another recent effort to provide coronavirus relief: the One World: Together at Home concert, aimed at providing support for medical workers helping patients in need of coronavirus testing and treatment.

One of the songs Swift performed was the thematically relevant “Soon You’ll Get Better.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her performance was praised and described as “vulnerable” by Lady Gaga, one of the main organizers of the stay-at-home concert.