Gwen Singer Leaves Little To The Imagination In A See-Through Pink Shirt & White Panties

Gwen Singer held nothing back for her most recent Instagram snapshot on Monday afternoon. The model showcased all of her enviable curves while revealing that a smart women knows she has no limits.

In the stunning shot, Gwen let it all hang out in a sheer pink top. The shirt featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The sheer material allowed fans to peek through at her bare chest underneath, as well as get a glimpse at her flat tummy.

She added a pair of white panties that clung to her tiny waist and curvy hips tightly. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also in the spotlight for the pic. She accessorized the look with a matching pink scarf around her neck and dangling earrings.

Gwen leaned against a nearby table with her hands behind her to keep her balance. She arched her back and bent one knee. She tilted her head and gave a sexy stare into the camera. In the background of the shot sunlight streamed through the window to illuminate the photo.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. The sleek, straight strands fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The application appeared to consisted of thick, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She also seemed to sport smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to be wearing pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, as well as some shimmering highlighter on her face. The style was seemingly completed with dark lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Gwen’s over 1 million followers immediately began to react to the snap, clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first hour after its upload. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 350 remarks about the pic.

“Very wise words and another stunning photo,” one follower said.

“Thanks for your beautiful photo and your inspirational words!!” stated another.

“l can’t find the words to define your beauty,” a third social media user wrote.

“Very glad for us to see your post on IG everyday,” a fourth comment read.

Gwen appears to have no issues when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure in sexy outfits for her online photos. She’s often seen sporting plunging tops, sexy lingerie, and barely-there bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently delighted her followers when she posed in a see-through white one-piece that left little to the imagination. To date, that post has earned more than 45,000 likes and over 840 comments.