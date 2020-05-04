Pauline Tantot Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer, Strawberry-Patterned Lingerie

The French model sizzled in her risque lingerie.

On Monday, May 4, French model Pauline Tantot uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 3.8 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snaps show the 25-year-old posing in front of a stone wall and a rose bush at an undisclosed location. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer, light pink lingerie set, that featured a plunging bralette embroidered with a strawberry pattern and a pair of matching, high-cut underwear. The ensemble left little to the imagination and pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also catch a glimpse of Pauline’s delicate black ink tattoos on her arms and pelvic area. She accessorized the sexy look with a Burberry bucket hat.

For the casual photoshoot, the Instagram star wore her honey-colored hair in a slightly tousled style. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, Pauline still managed to look absolutely gorgeous.

In the first image, she stood with her shoulders back, bathed in golden light. She tilted her head and looked directly into the camera, as she placed the tip of her thumb between her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. The model placed one of her hands on the top of her hat and turned her head. The final picture consists of a close-up shot that focused on her round bottom.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to “escape the ordinary.”

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it has racked up over 175,000 likes since it was shared. Quite a few of Pauline’s admirers also proceeded to compliment her in the comments section.

“Ahh you’re so beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Your beauty is beyond ordinary,” added a different devotee.

“This is so d*mn cute,” said another follower.

“Thank you for sharing your beauty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Pauline has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits.