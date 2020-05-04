Natasha Oakley Dances In A Jaguar-Print Swimsuit For ‘Savage’ Carole Baskin Challenge

Natasha Oakley danced to a parody of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song inspired by 'Tiger King.'

Nastasha Oakley tried her hand a TikTok challenge that required her to bust a few moves, and the Australian model turned her fun dance routine into a promotional opportunity by rocking one of the wild bathing suits from her swimwear line.

On Monday, Natasha took to Instagram to share her take on the Carole Baskin dance challenge. The new dance trend taking over social media was inspired by the incredibly popular “Savage” challenge, which involves performing a choreographed dance routine to rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song. However, instead of dancing to “Savage,” Natasha was getting her groove on to a parody of the song. It was inspired by Carole Baskin, the owner of the Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary who was featured in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

Natasha’s Monday Swimwear brand has a line of swimsuits inspired by the fur of big cats, so she naturally decided to wear one of them for her performance. She chose to flaunt her fit figure in a jaguar-print one-piece with spaghetti straps and a low scoop neck that put her ample assets on full display. The garment clung to her body, showing off her tiny waist and curvy hips. The bathing suit also had a high cut that elongated her slender legs.

Natasha’s shiny blond hair was styled in big, bouncy waves. She appeared to be have pearly eye shadow on her eyelids, and her thick lashes looked like they were coated with a generous amount of black mascara. Her full lips were a pale pink color, and her golden skin had an allover glow.

Natasha began her dance by swaying her hips from side-to-side, crossing her arms in front of her chest, and clapping her hands together with her arms extended out in front of her. She then turned to the side, revealing that her bathing suit had a cheeky back.

Natasha rubbed her left hand over the exposed skin of her left hip while she placed her right hand behind her head. The rest of her routine included the same series of hand and arm movements featured in the original “Savage” challenge. As she moved her arms, she continued swaying her hips to the beat of the song.

According to The Daily Dot, the mashup of “Savage” and Tiger King that has taken over TikTok was created by musician Caleb Jaxin. The lyrics reference the rampant internet speculation that Carole Baskin killed her husband, Don Lewis. Many internet conspiracy theorists have suggested that she fed him to the big cats on her sanctuary.

“Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him,” Caleb sings in the parody song. “Can’t convince me that it didn’t happen. Fed him to tigers, they snackin’. What’s happenin’? Carole Baskin.”

So far, Natasha’s take on the TikTok challenge has racked up over 27,000 likes from her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

“Best. Thing. Ever,” read one rave review of her performance.