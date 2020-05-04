Two Sport Star Riley Leonard Latest Quarterback To Get Nebraska Offer

The Nebraska football team offered a quarterback on Monday who is still trying to decide whether he might play basketball or football at the next level. Riley Leonard, out of Fairhope, Alabama announced on Twitter he’d officially gotten the call from the Huskers.

The offer from the Cornhuskers was the sixth offer to play football from an FBS school and the interest in Leonard appears to be picking up quite a bit in the last few weeks. In fact, the number of schools that have officially come calling for Leonard doubled in the last three days. In addition to the Huskers, Duke and Syracuse both came calling over the weekend.

Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Duke University ????✝️ #GoDuke pic.twitter.com/ZbWWOrdkMc — riley leonard (@rileyleonard12) May 3, 2020

Leonard is so far flying under the radar of recruiting services, despite being a member of the 2021 class. He doesn’t have an official rating on either 247Sports or Rivals.

Very thankful to receive an offer from Syracuse University ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ZbBP058ajq — riley leonard (@rileyleonard12) May 3, 2020

That lack of rating could be because he hasn’t come to a decision on what sport he wants to play in college. If it was up to his high school coach, it appears Leonard’s coach believes the prospect should be highly ranked.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Nebraska❗️#GOHUSKERS @coach_frost pic.twitter.com/j5qH10yXcS — riley leonard (@rileyleonard12) May 4, 2020

AL.com recently did a story on the prospect and talked to his head coach, Tim Carter in the process. Carter told the paper he believes Leonard is the best quarterback he’s ever coached. “He’s extremely intelligent, makes really good grades, thinks well on his feet and is extremely competitive,” the coach said.

Leonard’s coach also said the quarterback is starting to come into his own physically, including sprouting up in height. Carter thinks the player is taller than 6’3″ these days and is weighing in around 200 pounds.

Last season, Leonard passed for 1,231 yards while completing 102 of 172 passes. He also hurt opponents on the ground, rushing for 499 yards and eight touchdowns on just 96 carries.

While Nebraska and the other schools that want him to play football might be hoping that performance convinced him to turn his back on basketball, he arguably had a better season in that sport.

In his junior season, he averaged 20.9 points and 8.5 rebounds a game for Fairhope. He added 58 blocks and 76 steals to his resume. He ended up being one of three finalists for player of the year in his high school division. If there is something that might pull Leonard towards football, it would be the schools offering him in basketball aren’t quite as high profile.

The player said he has offers from North Alabama, UAB, Samford, and Missouri State. None of those schools are in traditional “power” conferences in that sport. For now, Leonard needs to not only decide between Nebraska and the other schools that have given him an offer, but he also needs to decide which sport he wants to play in college.