Former US Attorney Warns ‘It’s All A Game’ To President Trump After His ‘Reviews’ Tweet

Joyce Alene, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2009 to 2017, took to Twitter with some strong words of warning for citizens of the country. Her words came after President Donald Trump tweeted about the great reviews his administration received for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

Alene retweeted President Trump and added her own commentary to his words.

“Getting great reviews, finally, for how well we are handling the pandemic, especially our strong production of desperately needed ventilators, the building of field hospitals & beds, and soon, the great things we are doing on testing. People are really working well together!” the president wrote on the popular social media platform early Monday morning.

The tweet is one of several times throughout the COVID-19 crisis that the president has mentioned his good ratings in some way, and it received more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 85,000 “likes” on Twitter. Several weeks ago, Fox News’ Brit Hume slammed Trump for bragging about his ratings during the coronavirus briefings, according to a Deadline report.

Alene also took issue with the way the president is approaching the coronavirus pandemic and the mentions of reviews, which he mentions similarly to the way he talks about TV ratings.

“‘Great Reviews.’ It’s all a game to him – TV & ratings. There is no substance to this presidency, just smoke, mirrors & outright lies. Our country fell for a slick conman whose biggest success was selling his name. Make sure you’re registered to vote, so it doesn’t happen again,” she warned.

I’ve kept this button from that first month of Trump’s presidency on my bathroom mirror ever since, but feel like I’m only seeing it now. If only we’d known. pic.twitter.com/JaBCAhcj1D — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 19, 2020

Her warning garnered 10,200 “likes” on Twitter, and 3,200 people retweeted her commentary on the president’s original tweet. Many people who replied agreed with her sentiment and some made jokes related to ratings and awards.

“This is definitely a two-star pandemic. Not Emmy worthy,” replied one jaded Twitter user.

Others also pointed out how many people stayed home during the 2016 election, and most of those who chimed in agreed with Alene’s assertion that people should register to vote. Further, many expressed the importance of casting a ballot on election day to ensure that their voices are heard when the time comes to pick the next president of the United States this November. Of course, some also noted that the electoral college elected Trump and not the popular vote.

Alene’s criticism comes at a time when The New York Times revealed that Trump’s administration expects coronavirus deaths in the U.S. to jump to 3,000 per day by June, The Inquisitr reported. Plus, at the same time, daily new cases could be as high as 200,000. Currently, about 1,750 die each day of the novel coronavirus.