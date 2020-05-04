Madison Woolley Soaks Up Some Sun In Sexy White Bikini

The Autumn season in Australia made Madison Woolley miss the warmer days. On Sunday, May 3, she posted a sexy throwback snap to her Instagram page wherein she rocked a skimpy white two-piece swimsuit that showed off her killer curves.

In the new pic, the 21-year-old looked nothing short of gorgeous in a white bikini set from an unknown brand. The bandeau top boasted padded cups and a plunging neckline showcasing her ample cleavage. The garment also had a ring feature in the middle, which connected the cups.

She sported matching bikini bottoms that clung to her fit physique. The swimwear featured a low-cut waistline, which emphasized her flat stomach. The high leg cuts accentuated her hourglass frame and exposed an ample amount of skin. Like the top, two rings adorned the bottoms, found on each side of her hips.

In the photo, Madison was snapped enjoying a sunny day at the well-known Bondi Beach. She spread her legs on a white towel and leaned forward, placing both of her hands in between her thighs. She faced the camera and gave the brightest smile, showing her pearly whites to viewers. The bright sunshine enveloped her body, making her bronzed skin glow.

The model left her blond locks down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She wore a couple of accessories with her beach day attire, such as a silver-colored bracelet, a two-tone watch, and two rings. She sported a full makeup look that consisted of a full-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, several coats of mascara, and some eyeshadow. To match her face with her tanned complexion, she added bronzer, as well as a nude lipstick.

The caption was a simple explanation of why Madison posted the “throwback” pic. It seemed like she missed summertime where she could wear a bathing suit and hang out at the beach.

As of writing, the new share gained more than 27,600 likes and 350-plus comments. Madison’s social media admirers flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to shower her with compliments about her flawless body. A few others opted to share their thoughts on the smoking-hot pic with a series of different emoji.

“You’re so stunning! Your smile and skin look so lovely in this photo! I miss this beach. I can’t wait to visit again one day, and hopefully, I’ll see you there,” one of her fans commented, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so beautiful!” echoed another admirer.

“Bondi’s finest,” wrote a third Instagram follower.

“Prettiest lady with the sexiest abs and legs. Your eyes are so beautiful,” added a fourth social media user.