Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Discuss Their Marriage And Break-Up In New Facebook Watch Series

The couple are offering an intimate look at their life as a married couple in a new Facebook Watch series.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are ready to share the details of their lives. In a new Facebook Watch series that debuted on Monday, the couple offers a revealing look at their life together. The series, which is titled The Biebers on Watch, was filmed in and around their Toronto home using GoPro cameras.

In the series’ first episode, the couple, who married in 2018 and then again a year later, take a boat ride and get candid about how their relationship has evolved over their time together.

Baldwin discussed how she managed to regain trust in Bieber after a rough patch in their relationship, and said that she had to take some time to focus on her own well-being.

“I think that one thing that’s really important is that from the time you and I ended and were not on good terms, I was on my own essentially. I didn’t just throw myself into a relationship, throw myself into something else to try to… distract myself and forget,” Baldwin told Bieber.

Baldwin said that, following their split, she didn’t go searching for someone to replace Bieber. Instead, she let herself feel the emotions she was feeling, and compared the process to grieving because of the loss of someone you really care about.

“I just remember I cared about you so much that I was like, ‘It doesn’t even matter to me if he’s in my life, in like, a romantic way. I just care about him so much that I want us to be in each other’s lives and that be okay,'” she said.

The model said that, looking back on the experience, she knows now that taking time apart from one another was the best thing for their relationship. She said that it allowed her to find a footing in her career, and allowed her to work on herself.

Bieber and Baldwin rekindled their relationship in the summer of 2018, and Baldwin said that, by that time, she felt she had a much more extensive slate of experiences to draw from. She said that, by then, she knew what she wanted.

Bieber also weighed in, saying that forgiveness was an important part of getting their relationship back to a healthy place. He said that they had both made mistakes, and that they had to show grace toward one another in order to be together again. Baldwin agreed, saying that part of a marriage was being with some someone and knowing what their flaws are.