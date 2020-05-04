Rose Bertram Soaks Up The Sun In A Tiny Blue Bikini

Rose Bertram is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Belgian model took to her account on Sunday to debut the sexy swimwear look in a new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The image captured Rose lounging outside on a cozy, rattan daybed that was made of dark wicker and filled with plush, white cushions. She wore a soft smile on her face as she gazed at the camera in front of her through a pair of trendy sunglasses with yellow frames. In the caption of her post, she noted that her boyfriend, soccer star Greg van der Wiel, was not a fan of the eyewear, but that they were “amazing” at blocking out the sun.

Rose looked smoking hot for her weekend sun-soaking session in a tiny bikini from PrettyLittleThing that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The bright blue two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted triangle cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the scandalous showing of skin.

The matching bikini bottoms had a high-cut design that allowed the model to show off her lean legs, one of which was stretched out in front of her and hanging over the edge of the seat. The garment’s waistband was tied in dainty bows along the sides of her hips and sat just below her navel, drawing attention to her taut tummy and abs.

Rose kept her look simple, adding a single bangle bracelet that gave it just the right amount of bling. She tied her signature blond curls up in a ponytail that was secured on top of her head with a matching blue scrunchie. She also appeared to be going makeup-free underneath her oversized sunglasses.

Many of the model’s 838,000 followers took the time to show some love for the bikini-clad new addition to her page. It has been awarded nearly 25,000 likes since going live, and has drawn dozens of compliments as well.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Always looking fab,” quipped another fan.

“The sunnies look amazing and vintage,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re my favorite model,” commented a fourth follower.

This is hardly the first time that Rose has flaunted her incredible bikini body on her Instagram page. Another recent, multi-slide upload saw the model showing off her curves in a skimpy, black-and-white two-piece. That post proved popular as well, earning more than 54,000 likes and 350 comments to date.