Barack Obama Campaign Strategists Adivse Joe Biden To ‘Turn The Tables’ On Donald Trump

In a Monday op-ed for The New York Times, David Axelrod and David Plouffe, both top strategists for former President Barack Obama‘s 2008 presidential campaign, offered advice to Joe Biden for taking down Donald Trump in November. Despite the former vice president’s current lead in national polls, the pair argue that Biden’s success hinges on his campaign’s preparedness for the inevitable stream of attacks from Trump, which will attempt to paint Biden as unfit for office.

“Mr. Trump’s team knows they can’t win a referendum on his leadership, so they will try to disqualify Mr. Biden,” they wrote.

“That process has already begun with an extensive campaign, led by the president, regularly questioning the mental acuity and physical stamina of the man he has branded ‘Sleepy Joe.’ The Trump campaign and its surrogates are relentlessly pushing this and other scurrilous attacks online.”

Although Trump appears to be holding back on the sexual assault allegations against Biden, his allies have been doing the opposite and amplifying the accusations. To combat such attacks from Trump’s camp, Axelrod and Plouffe believe Biden’s campaign must focus on the president’s coronavirus response. In particular, they advise Biden to respond to Trump’s comments at COVID-19 briefings in real-time. Using this approach against Trump, the pair suggests that Biden can “turn the tables” on the president with “creative and timely interventions.”

“You don’t defeat an incumbent president by playing defense,” they wrote.

The pair also advised Biden and his team to expand their digital footprint and provide competition with Trump on social media. Notably, they believe Biden should use a virtual content production studio to create unique content for every major platform.

“In recent weeks, Mr. Biden has taken impressive steps to enhance and broaden his team for the general election,” they concluded the article, noting that the shifted political landscape amid coronavirus could be harnessed by Biden to gain an edge over Trump.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Elizabeth Bruenig, who just one day before Axelrod and Plouffe’s piece argued in her own New York Times op-ed that the Democratic Party should begin considering a backup plan amid Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Biden. Although Bruenig stopped short of saying whether she believed Biden and Reade, she nevertheless noted that the claim poses the danger of harming the Democratic Party, which has been advocated for the #MeToo movement over the last few years.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, political commentator Liz Peek speculated that Biden would choose Hillary Clinton as a running mate and then step down, allowing her to take on Trump again and vindicate her 2016 loss.