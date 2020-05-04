Holly Barker Opts To Go Braless In A Plunging Little Black Dress On Instagram

Holly Barker took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share yet another sexy snap with her loyal fans. The model showed some skin while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the stunning photo, Holly looked smoking hot in a black dress. The garment boasted long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She opted to go braless under the dress in order to expose her abundant cleavage.

The gown also featured a short skirt to showcase her long, lean legs. It also clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips. She accessorized the look with a silver chain around her neck.

She posed in front of a mirror as she ran her fingers through her hair. She looked away from the lens with a sultry expression on her face and puckered lips.

Holly wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in flirty ringlet curls that rippled down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the snap. The application seemingly included thick lashes and black winged eyeliner. She appeared to rock smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows as well.

Her bronzed skin looked perfectly highlighted with a glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. Her cheekbones were accentuated with a pink tint. She finished the look with full, glossy lips.

Holly’s 884,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the post. The photo pulled in nearly 4,000 likes within the first three hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 370 messages for her to read.

“The little black dress,” one follower stated.

“Killer in black,” another wrote.

“Stunning,” a third social media user gushed.

“You just get more and more special my friend I love the work that you and your team are bringing to the front, you are never afraid to try something different and you so rock it my friend. Hope you are well and having a lovely start to the week, sending you lots of love,” a fourth comment read.

Holly has proven that that she’s not shy about putting her enviable curves on full display in her posts. She’s often seen rocking sexy lingerie, racy bathing suits, and skintight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently thrilled her followers when she rocked a sheer black one-piece bodysuit. To date, that photo has racked up more than 6,300 likes and over 350 comments.