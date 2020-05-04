Kelly Gale Rocks Minuscule Bikini In Tropical Paradise

As a model and Victoria’s Secret angel, Kelly Gale enjoys a life of travel that includes visiting exotic places. Her latest Instagram update featured her rocking a minuscule bikini while enjoying the ocean at a tropical location.

Kelly did not disclose where she was in the photo or when the snap was taken, but it she did write in the caption that it was a throwback taken while she was on many of her travels before the coronavirus pandemic hit. She was standing on a staircase that led to the pristine turquoise water. Clear blue sky met the ocean on the horizon behind her. Part of a deck on the side of a villa was visible on one side of the photo.

While Kelly might have been in a beautiful locale, the scenery took a backseat to her in the skimpy two-piece swimsuit. The bathing suit was made from blocks of white and tan fabric. The top featured a halter-style neck and triangle cups that showed off her ample chest. The tiny top also flashed a bit of underboob. The bottoms were a low-rise style that tied at the sides.

The picture captured Kelly from the front as she walked up the steps. She placed one foot on a step above the other, showing off her toned thighs. Her chiseled abs were also hard to ignore. Kelly gave the camera a sultry look as she rested one hand on the rail beside her.

Kelly’s tousled, wet hair was thrown over one shoulder with her bangs falling over part of her face. She let her natural beauty shine as she appeared to be fresh-faced and makeup-free. The model accessorized her beach-day attire with a pendant necklace and stud earrings.

The post was an instant hit, garnering more than 20,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of fans were quick to give the post plenty of love.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” one admirer wrote.

“And what is this beauty here?” quipped a second follower.

“Looking gorgeous in your travels,” another fan chimed in.

“wow this is so pretty,” a fourth Instagram user agreed.

Kelly doesn’t seem to mind flaunting her fit physique in an array of outfits. From revealing bikinis to form-fitting sportswear, she looks good in it all. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans when she shared a racy snap that saw her enjoying dinner while posing nude in bed.