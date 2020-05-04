Former ‘Playboy’ Model Leanna Decker Shows Off Flawless Bikini-Clad Figure On The Beach

Leanna Decker looked smoking hot as she posed in a minuscule bikini at the beach. The former Playboy model flaunted her voluptuous curves as she strolled along the beach. The model took to Instagram and her fans followed suit. It seems as if they can never get enough of the ginger-haired model.

The social media influencer left very little to the imagination in a multi-colored floral bikini. The two-piece seemed a tad small for her as it exposed plenty of underboobs as well as her generous cleavage. The halterneck bikini clung to the model’s assets as she cavorted on the beach. In fact, she placed a hashtag in her caption calling the ocean her “happy place.”

Leanna paired the bikini top with its matching bottoms. The swimsuit revealed two of her tattoos on her hip bone, including a butterfly. She also wore a black broad-rimmed hat that protected her delicate skin and made a fashion statement at the same time.

The 28-year-old has a mesmerizing figure which she put on display. She showed off her full bust, tiny waist, and curvy booty as she walked in the sand. Behind her, the ocean seemed calm and tranquil as it frothed at her feet.

The Instagram model posted three photos of herself enjoying the beach. In the first pic, she lifted her hands in wild abandon and smiled at the camera. She put one foot in front of the other and turned her face slightly to the side to strike a pose.

The following photo shows Leanna walking with her hands stretched to the sides. She looked directly at the camera and grinned.

The final shot is at a closer angle. Leanna pulled the brim of her hat downward to shield her face from the camera. She opened her mouth, as if she was laughing while sauntering out of the water.

Leanna has a growing fan base. She brands herself as a free-spirited model who enjoys yoga and the outdoors. Her fans love her image and readily engage with her on all social media platforms. This specific image has already garnered over 12,000 likes, and many of her fans also voiced their thoughts in the comments section.

“Wowzers, always the lovely Leanna!” one fan complimented her.

Another fan thought that her accessory was on point.

“I liked the sun hat. You look good in it as well as the bikini,” he told Leanna.

A third Instagram user felt brave enough to express his dreams.

“When this is over, I wanna tour some beaches with you Sexy Leanna,” he wished.