‘Too Hot To Handle’ Reunion Show Hitting Netflix On Friday

Fans who have been longing for a little bit more of the Netflix hit Too Hot to Handle are in luck. The sexy show is returning – at least for one more episode.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Extra Hot: The Reunion will hit television sets on Friday May 8. Fans will be able to catch up with Harry Jowsey, Francesca Farago, Rhonda Paul, Sharron Wonsend, Matthew Stephen Smith, Chloe Veitch, and the rest of the cast to see where they are and what the relationship status is for the couples who bonded on the show.

While the reunion won’t take place in person because of the coronavirus pandemic, the cast of the show will meet back up virtually to talk about the burning questions that the show’s finale left unanswered.

Fans know that Francesca and Harry are still together long-distance after their stop-and-go relationship carried on post-show. Meanwhile, Rhonda and Sharron have been experiencing trouble in paradise.

A teaser for the reunion shows Harry holding up a ring… pop as he banters with Francesca. The two have talked about marriage, though he does warn that he isn’t ready for the big commitment. Francesca is living in Vancouver while he is in Australia.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harry wants to live the quiet life with some property and a handful of animals, and Francesca says that she is ready for that kind of situation, but until the two can reunite, they are playing things by ear.

Still, Harry had plans to pop the question, but his idea was derailed after both Canada and Australia implemented social distancing measures as a result of COVID-19.

“I was going to surprise her and propose. I accidentally told her that was my plan from Day 1,” he said. “I legitimately am so much happier when I’m around her and having her in my life. So, let’s go, sign me up!”

Francesca is on the same page as Harry, it seems.

“It’s actually crazy to think about, because the circumstances that we met are unlike any other. I think we are going to be connected for life,” she said. “It’s hard being away from him because he is in Los Angeles and I am in Vancouver. But once this quarantine is over, we are going to move in together and it’s going to be amazing and magical. We are going to get married and have kids!”

Viewers can tune in on Friday for all the juicy details and some “spicy games,” according to Netflix.