Katelyn Runck Flaunts Cleavage & Killer Abs In Pool Photos On Instagram: ‘Born To Make A Splash’

Katelyn Runck started her week off with a splash on Instagram on Monday. In a series of photos and a video on her feed, the model sported a soaking-wet bikini that showed off her best assets as she posed in the pool. In the caption, Katelyn joked that she was “born to make a splash.”

The post showed Katelyn in the water and on the pool’s stone edge. In the background, a hot tub could be seen attached to the pool, as well as a covered patio with bar furniture. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of sunlight in her swimwear.

Katelyn’s look included a cropped rash guard top with long black sleeves, white fabric on the chest, and a zig-zag patterned waistband and collar. The front of the top also featured a zipper, which Katelyn left down to expose her ample cleavage. The water caused the top to become slightly see-through, as well.

Katelyn’s top cut off just below her bust, so her flat, toned tummy was fully exposed. She paired the top with a low-waisted, white bikini bottom. The string sides tied up above her hips, drawing attention to her curvy figure. In addition, her long, lean legs were on show.

In one image, Katelyn accessorized with a pair of black, round sunglasses. She also appeared to be sporting some subtle makeup, including what looked to be contoured cheekbones, thick lashes, shaped eyebrows, highlighter, and a pink lipstick. She wore her long, black hair styled in a messy top knot, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The first photo showed Katelyn standing in the thigh-deep water as she tugged at her bikini strings and looked off into the distance. In the second shot, she arched her back slightly as she leaned on the edge of the pool, which drew attention to her hourglass figure. She flashed a powerful smolder at the camera.

Katelyn also included a video in which she completely unzipped her top and held the fabric over her chest with her hands.

The post garnered more than 25,000 likes and nearly 900 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the Katelyn’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Just saying you’re beautiful doesn’t seem adequate enough, you are beyond that,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“You are awesome,” another user added.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. Over the weekend, she posed for a NSFW photoshoot in just a rope cover up, which her followers loved.