Vicky Aisha Celebrates ‘Star Wars’ Day By Flaunting Her Fantastic Figure In Princess Leia Costume

The Australian model left little to the imagination in her 'Star Wars'-themed costume.

On Monday, May 4, Australian model Vicky Aisha celebrated Star Wars Day by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post that showed her cosplaying as the character Princess Leia Organa.

The photos show the 28-year-old posing in front of a space-themed backdrop. She sizzled in a replica of the revealing ensemble Princess Leia was forced to wear during her enslavement to Jabba the Hutt in the film Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. The costume featured a dark teal bikini top adorned with copper plating and strips of maroon fabric attached to a bronze waist belt. The tattooed model also sported a collar with a long gold chain, numerous earrings, and her signature silver hoop nose ring.

Vicky styled her platinum blond hair in a braid and opted to wear a full face of makeup — a striking application that seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, the Instagram star kneeled with her legs spread, as she tugged on her collar’s chain. The following photo was taken at a slightly higher angle. Vicky lowered her chin, as she continued to pull at her chain. The third photo was a close-up shot that focused on her ample cleavage and beautiful face. The next picture showed the model smirking while looking at the photographer. She altered her position for the final shot by laying on her side and using one of her arms to prop herself up.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked fans to let her know which of the five photos did they prefer. Vicky also encouraged her followers to visit her OnlyFans account where she has uploaded other images from the photoshoot.

Fans were quick to share their opinions regarding the photoset in the comments section.

“3 – Leia has never looked fo good,” wrote a follower, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“@vicky_asha all pictures are beautiful but I love your smile so number 4 is my favorite,” remarked another Instagram user.

Some commenters noted, however, that they had difficultly deciding a favorite image between the pictures.

“Omg!!! Incredible photos!! Love them all,” said a fan.

“All you are very pretty,” added a different devotee.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 16,000 likes.