Taika Waititi Named As Director, Co-Writer Of New ‘Star Wars’ Film

In celebration of Star Wars Day, the official Star Wars Twitter account shared some exciting news on the next official film in the franchise. Taika Waititi of Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok fame will serve as both director and co-writer for the currently untitled movie. More information about his involvement and the new film was published on the official Star Wars website.

Along with Waititi, Academy Award-nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns will also work on the screenplay. Wilson-Cairns is known for projects including Last Night in Soho and 1917. She previously received a BAFTA Award for her work on the latter film.

As for Waititi, his selection as the next director is a natural choice for Disney since he has worked within the Star Wars universe before. Taika previously directed the first season finale episode of the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian. He also directed the third Thor film in the Marvel franchise, which is yet another blockbuster franchise owned by the company. He will return to Marvel in 2022 as the director of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Not only is the 44-year-old set to continue his working relationship with Disney, but he is also coming off of an Academy Award win. Waititi won the Best Original Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit earlier this year.

Aside from the news about the upcoming theatrical Star Wars film, the website also announced that Leslye Headland, whose previous writing and directing credits include Netflix’s Russian Doll, will be developing another Star Wars series for Disney’s streaming platform.

Headland’s untitled program will join The Mandalorian‘s second season and “two other previously announced series: one based on Cassian Andor’s life” and “another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

No release dates have been announced for Waititi’s new film or Headland’s new television show.

Incoming news from a galaxy far, far away…. Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi to direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release; Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (@WeWriteAtDawn) to co-write screenplay with Waititi: https://t.co/o3Exz8ndy9 pic.twitter.com/Yrt0LQbi7B — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2020

Since Waititi is so popular, it is not surprising that the majority of responses to the official announcement tweet were overwhelmingly positive. With an hour of being posted, the tweet amassed more than 11,800 likes and more than 4,400 comments.

“Im so excited. I loved Krysty’s work on ‘1917’ too! I can see Taika doing something refreshing with ‘Star Wars,'” wrote one fan.

“WHAT ON EARTH THANK YOU DISNEY THIS IS THE BEST MAY THE FOURTH EVER IT’S FREAKIN’ TAIKA,” raved another user, adding a GIF of the director to their response.

“I love everything these 3 have done. I will be cautiously optimistic until there are finished products, and then get excited,” said a third person.