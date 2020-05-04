Chloe Saxon Flashes Her Booty In A Black Lace Bodysuit: ‘Suns Out Buns Out’

Chloe Saxon went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram photo on Sunday. The model showed off her hourglass curves while joking that since the sun is out that she’ll also let her booty hang out.

In the racy snap, Chloe looked smoking hot as she rocked a black lace thong bodysuit. The garment featured thin straps that fell over her shoulders and down her back while showcasing her toned arms. The bottoms hugged her tiny waist and curvy hips tightly while putting her round booty on full display. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the shot.

She posed in front of a white wall and a mirror and arched her back. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare on her face and hand her arms hugged in towards her midsection.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. She appeared to rock mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows in order to draw attention to eyes.

Her skin looked perfectly illuminated with the perfect amount of highlight on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. Her cheeks seemed to sport a warm pink glow as well. She finished off the look with a berry-colored tint on her full lips.

Chloe’s 719,000-plus followers flocked to show their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 23,000 times. Fans also went wild in the comments section, leaving over 430 messages for her to enjoy.

“Absolute radiant goddess,” one follower wrote.

“So gorgeous beautiful,” remarked another.

“Your body is attractive I want to see you in my dreams It is difficult to find you in reality,” a third comment read.

“Chloe you look more than gorgeous in that outfit. You’re body is smoking hot. Thanks for the stunning pic as usual,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Chloe’s fans have grown used to seeing her flash her flawless figure in sexy outfits for her Instagram snaps. She’s seen sporting revealing lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and skintight dresses on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently delighted her followers when she went full bombshell in a form-fitting black latex bodysuit that hugged all of her enviable curves. To date, that post has raked in more than 22,000 likes and over 400 comments.