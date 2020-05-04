‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reveals She Wants Kids Whether She’s ‘Married Or Not’

The 37-year-old Bravo star said the idea of being a mom has always been 'important' to her.

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute says she’s having kids even if she never walks down the aisle.

In a new interview, the 37-year-old reality star told the We Met at Acme podcast that she knows she wants kids and that it’s something she has already looked into, whether she’s “married or not.”

“It’s always something that’s been important to me,” Kristen said on the podcast, per Us Weekly. “It’s something that’s crossed my mind over the last year since [Brian] Carter and I broke up.”

Kristen went on to say that she is considering all options, including having her eggs frozen as her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay did last year.

“I did go to the doctor not that long ago… and had everything checked out,” the Bravo star said. “I’m still good as of right now. Because after everything Scheana went through with her eggs twice, it’s something I’m considering. I’ve considered adoption. I’ve considered having children on my own.”

At age 37, Kristen admitted that “time is ticking” on her biological clock but added “there are always options” when it comes to her future as a mother.

Kristen, who bought her own home last year in the Valley Village neighborhood, is one of the only main cast members on Vanderpump Rules who’s not married or engaged. Her co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney-Schwartz have already announced plans to embark on babymaking, and brides-to-be Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent are also ready to become moms.

But it sounds like Kristen also has a plan in motion for when the time comes for her to have kids, even if she doesn’t walk down the aisle anytime soon.

While she ended things for good with her longtime boyfriend Carter last year, Kristen does have a man in her life right now. The James Mae co-founder has been dating new boyfriend Alex Menache for the past few months. Last week, a source told Us that the businessman has been “looking for a wife” and “wants to get married and have kids soon.”

While Menache is reportedly looking for marriage “soon,” Kristen told the podcast that she’s taking things slow with her guy, who has been part of her friend group for years.

“I don’t see the need to rush into anything. We’ve known each other for years,” the Vandeprump Rules star said, per Life & Style.

Kristen added that if the relationship makes it past a certain point she will talk more publicly about it.