Dua Lipa Wears Low-Cut Multicolored Versace Gown For Throwback Met Gala Instagram Post

The annual Met Gala event usually takes place on the first Monday in May. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony that would have taken place tonight has been postponed.

Last year, British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa attended the gala for the first time. The “New Rules” chart-topper took to Instagram to reminisce over the eye-catching ensemble she wore. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

The 24-year-old stunned in a low-cut multicolored Versace gown that had a long silk train that fell to the floor. Lipa wore the look with a pair of tights and heels that matched the pattern of her outfit. She wrapped a glittery belt around her waist and didn’t opt for any visible jewelry. The entertainer wore her long brunette hair up and accessorized herself with a jeweled multicolored crown-like headpiece. For her makeup, she kept it fairly simple but did apply colorful eyeshadow and black mascara.

For Lipa’s most recent post, she posted numerous pics from the night.

In the first two shots, she was captured on the carpet, looking all glammed-up. It may have been her first Met Gala, but she looked like a pro.

In the next couple of frames, she posed with singers Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus at the afterparty. As previously reported by Vogue, Perry dressed up as a burger. The trio proved to be living their best life as they took a couple of fun, goofy photos.

In the final frame, Lipa was photographed on the carpet again while walking up the stairs. The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She placed one hand beside her and tugged at her hair with the other.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 4,800 comments, proving to be instantly popular 44.7 million followers.

“This look was so breathtaking,” one user wrote, adding a love heart emoji.

“I think you’re the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen Dua,” another devotee shared.

“You served some serious looks that day,” remarked a third fan.

“I still can remember the first time I saw these pictures from the Met Gala. I just couldn’t believe how gorgeous you could be. It really was everything,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Vogue, a new date for this year’s event is yet to be finalized. Lipa didn’t confirm whether she would be attending. However, her latest post hints that she plans to.