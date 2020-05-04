Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tiny Green Bikini

Polina Malinovskaya delighted her army of fans with another smoking-hot photo added to her Instagram feed early this morning. The sizzling shot captured the model posing in a skimpy bikini that showcased her slender figure.

Polina didn’t use a geotag to indicate precisely where the photo was taken, but she appeared outside. The model was posed on a balcony with a funky black and red roof and a few large, stone pillars. It looked to be a beautiful day with a cloudless sky overhead. She leaned one hand on a metal railing and placed the other on her forehead.

Polina captivated her audience by rocking a scandalous green bikini that flaunted her bombshell curves.

The model opted for a top that fit snug on her trim figure. The piece boasted light green fabric that was the perfect complement to her sun-kissed skin. The number secured around her back with a knot, drawing attention to her toned back and shoulders. The cut of the suit also allowed Polina’s tiny arms to be seen in their entirety. Only a portion of the front of the suit could be seen, and it appeared to boast a triangle top.

Its bottoms were just as sexy and possessed the same olive green fabric. The suit’s string-like sides sat low on her hips, drawing attention to her fit midsection and waist. Meanwhile, the back only featured a small amount of fabric and a thong cut that showcased her pert derriere and shapely thighs. Polina added a small number of accessories to her look, including a gold ring that drew attention to her electric blue nails.

She wore her long, dirty blond locks pulled back in a high, flirty ponytail that waved in the wind. She appeared to have only a small application of makeup, and it looked like she lined her cheekbones with blush and a shimmery highlighter. It looked like Polina kept the rest of her blemish-free skin untouched.

In her caption, she told her fans to let your man miss you for a while.

Fans have loved the sizzling new shot so far. In only a few short hours, the upload has attracted over 180,000 likes and 734 comments.

“Ok, YOU ARE UNREAL! I wanna hang a picture just of your flawless face in my next apartment,” one Instagrammer raved.

“You’re so beautiful,” a second social media user added with a single heart-eye emoji.

“Oh my God, how beautiful you are. I love you,” a third fan wrote with a trio of flames.