White House Predicts Daily Coronavirus Deaths Will Nearly Double By June As It Pressure States To Reopen

President Donald Trump has been urging states to begin the process of reopening their economies, but behind the scenes, his administration is predicting that the daily death toll will nearly double by June.

As The New York Times reports, there are about 1,750 new cases of the novel coronavirus every day in the United States. The Trump administration expects that number to reach 3,000 per day by June 1.

At the same time, for weeks the president has been saying that while the decision is up to local state leaders, he has been strongly encouraging that states begin to reopen sooner rather than later. At the end of April, as ABC News reported at the time, Trump had a phone call with governors where he told them that they should “seriously consider” reopening schools.

“Some of you might start thinking about school openings. Because a lot of people are wanting to have the school openings. It’s not a big subject, young children have done very well in this disaster that we’ve all gone through,” Trump said. “So a lot of people are thinking about the school openings.”

But as the new projections predict, while social isolation measures have helped, they didn’t turn the pandemic around as experts as hoped, as the former commissioner of food and drugs, Scott Gottlieb, said on Sunday.

“While mitigation didn’t fail, I think it’s fair to say that it didn’t work as well as we expected,” he said.”We expected that we would start seeing more significant declines in new cases and deaths around the nation at this point. And we’re just not seeing that.”

As the Times notes, while the country has been staying at home to help limit the spread of the disease, the reality is that things haven’t turned around as much as experts had hoped.

Trump adjusted his predictions on Sunday on the number of people who would likely die from COVID-19. Early on, he had predicted that the country would witness 60,000 deaths and he would consider that a success. The United States past that number last week, with no signs that the pandemic would be stopping anytime soon.

As a result, Trump said that the death toll could reach 100,000 during a virtual town hall.

Meanwhile, many states have begun the process of re-opening their economies even as experts warn that opening too soon could force the nation into a second wave of infections that could necessitate re-introducing social distancing measuring all over again.