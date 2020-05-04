‘Becoming’ Trailer Released, Netflix’s Highly Anticipated Michelle Obama Documentary Premieres May 6

Netflix recently announced the upcoming release of Becoming, the platform’s forthcoming Michelle Obama documentary that premieres May 6. As momentum builds for the premiere, The Hollywood Reporter shared the trailer, which gives viewers a preview of the documentary that promises to show the former first lady “unplugged, for the first time.”

The documentary is an extension of the intimate look into Obama’s life that was first initiated through her memoir of the same title, published in 2018. The book was hailed as one of the bestselling memoirs of all time, moving 1.4 million copies in its first week and over 10 million units to date, according to The Washington Post.

In the book, Obama shares stories of her life and takes readers on a journey to “becoming” the first African American first lady of the United States.

In the trailer for the highly anticipated documentary, the author and widely celebrated icon proudly reminds viewers of her roots and shares personal family photos from her youth.

“I am from the South Side of Chicago. That tells you as much about me as you need to know,” she said while looking directly into the camera.

A montage of clips sets viewers up for a walk through Obama’s childhood, teenage and college years. Taking a deeper and more personal dive, Becoming will further visually introduce us to Obama before she ever met husband Barack or stepped foot into the White House.

“So little of who I am happened in those eight years. So much more of who I was happened before.”

The documentary is intended not only to chronicle the former first lady’s journey but to inspire young girls and women alike. That inspiration is immediately triggered with Alicia Keys’ explosive anthem, “Girl on Fire,” which sounds off as viewers are shown videos and images depicting Michelle Obama moving in her purpose and empowering others along the way.

That inspiration is echoed as she proclaims that for black women, and all women collectively, “We can’t afford for the world to be equal to start feeling seen.”

Viewers can also expect the documentary to go beyond the White House years, as it shows the bestselling author on her 34-city book tour promoting her record-breaking memoir. Obama shared a statement with Vanity Fair.