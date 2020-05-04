French-Canadian Model Andreane Chamberland Flaunts Exquisite Cleavage In Lacy Turquoise Lingerie

Andreane Chamberland flaunted her incredible figure in her latest Instagram update. She dressed up her curves with some risqué lingerie and had her fans racing to view her offering. And while some may think that they were admiring her turquoise underwear, the comments suggest that it was her ample cleavage and flawless figure that captured their attention.

Andreane isn’t one to go for half measures, as evidenced by this photo. The image clearly shows that she goes all out when she wants to bring something to your attention. This time around, it seems as if the model wanted her lingerie to take center stage.

The outfit, which Andreane credits to Lounge Underwear, was an amazing bright blue color. She drew attention to the color with her accessories. She wore a crescent moon in the same hue, while some of her bangles also had some turquoise detail. The bright hue complemented her bronzed skin and made her seem even more alluring.

The model also allowed the outfit to shine by not showing her full face in the photo. Naturally, her fans had to look at what she was wearing because they would not be distracted by her facial features.

However, it was Andreane who rocked the lingerie and not the other way around. Her firm, full assets filled out her underwear and she looked magnificent as she posed for the camera. The model wore a lacy underwire bra that fit her like a glove. The design helped to lift and shape her breasts so that her voluptuous cleavage almost spilled from its lacy confines.

The model, who is of French-Canadian descent, paired the bra with its matching bottoms. The lacy blue underwear clung to her derriere and was a perfect fit on her tight booty and lean thighs.

Of course, Andreane’s stomach was also on display. She flaunted her toned abs and minuscule waist for the pic.

Andreane wore her hair in a shorter style. Those who follow the model know that she usually wears her blond locks is long, wavy curls. This time around, the pic depicts a choppier, edgier version. Dated April 17 on her Instagram page, she also wore her hair at a shorter, yet cute length,

The social media influencer posed in front of a white four-poster bed. Lights were strung along the top, adding to the magical feel of the room. In the background, an ornate room divider stood against a wall. Andreane cocked her hips, and put one hand on her thigh.

Andreane has a fast-growing fan base of over 512,000 followers. Her titillating pics and unbelievable figure have her fans coming back for more. This specific photo has already accumulated close to 12,000 views in the five hours since she posted it. Her followers love to engage with her and many posted heart, flame, or heart-eye emoji in the comments section. Other fans waxed lyrical.

“My god that color looks amazing on you,” one fan complimented.

Another follower missed an essential part of the snap.

“We’re missing the best part of the pic…that beautiful face of yours,” he said.

“Beautiful girls,” a third Instagrammer teased.