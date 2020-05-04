Sarah Houchens Gets Steamy In Pink Bikini: ‘It’s A Beautiful Day To Be Alive’

Sarah Houchens took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share yet another sexy post with her fans. The model flaunted her gym-honed curves while declaring that it was a beautiful day to be alive.

In the racy shots, Sarah left little to the imagination in a skimpy pink bikini. The tiny top fastened around her back and behind her neck while showcasing her muscular arms and shoulders. It also clung tight to her ample bust.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on Sarah’s curvy hips and flashed her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy, tiny waist, and rock hard abs were also put on full display in the photos. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Sarah stood on a balcony with her backside towards the camera. She placed one hand in her hair and the other held her phone as she looked over her shoulder.

The following three photos were very similar as Sarah showed off her toned figure by snapping selfies over her shoulder. The final shot featured Sarah with one knee bent while she grabbed at her bikini bottoms.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose, straight strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back.

She appeared to sport a full face of makeup for the post, which seemed to include long lashes and black eyeliner. Her tanned skin looked gorgeously highlighted as she applied her blush perfectly to her cheekbones. She completed the look with a glossy lip.

Sarah’s 833,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their love for the pics. The post garnered more than 5,800 likes within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 150 remarks on the snaps.

“Thank you for sharing your natural beauty,” one follower said.

“Gorgeous! Happy Monday,” another gushed.

“Your so hot,” a third comment read.

“You look so beautiful Sarah,” a fourth social media user declared.

Sarah has become known for giving her fans fitness inspiration while sporting scanty ensembles such as racy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and skintight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently sent temperatures soaring on Instagram when she lounged on her couch wearing nothing but a racy white crop top and a pair of matching panties. To date, that post has pulled in more than 11,000 likes and over 200 comments.