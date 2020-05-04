Kindly Myers Looks Smoking Hot In Bright Yellow Bikini

Kindly Myers knows a thing or two about wearing bikinis. The Playboy model stuns her Instagram followers on a regular basis with tantalizing photos that generally feature her showing plenty of skin in a variety of bikinis. On Monday, she rocked a bright yellow bikini in a sizzling snap that got plenty of attention.

Kindly’s golden-hued bikini featured white trim, which highlighted her bronze, smooth skin. The top had triangle-style cups that were spaced wide apart, giving her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were a low-rise style with strings that tied into bows on the sides, calling attention to her curvy hips. She accessorized with a belly piercing and what appeared to be an amethyst stone necklace.

The post saw the model standing outside among a variety of tropical foliage for the picture. The varying shades of green in the background made her skin pop. She faced the camera and struck a flirty pose with one hip cocked to the side. The stance showcased her taut abs and hourglass shape along with her cleavage. With one hand in her hair, she looked at something off camera with a slight smile on her face.

Kindly’s highlighted blond locks fell straight over her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and eyeliner. Her cheeks also looked to be contoured and she wore a pink gloss on her full lips.

The post was an instant favorite among her admirers, who hit the like button more than 4,500 times within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post’s caption, Kindly joked about the jungle, while also crediting the photography studio for the snapshot. She also mentioned that the sunny swimsuit was available through online retailer Nikita Naomi Crochet Bikinis.

Judging from the amount of heart and flame emoji in the comments section, her followers approved of her titillating look.

“As always, you look phenomenal and sexually appealing,” one admirer wrote.

“you look very pretty and hot looking in your bikini photoshoots as always because you have such a beautiful body,” a second Instagram user agreed.

“The only girl who have The perfect ratio from up to down,” commented a third fan.

“Spectacular and every day more beautiful!!!” a fourth follower chimed in.

Kindly has a knack for looking fabulous in revealing outfits. Last month, she shared a snap in which she teased her fans by tugging on the strings of her bikini bottoms.