Nick Cordero ‘Doing Well’ After Latest Procedure, Wife Amanda Kloots Hoping He Can Be Home By Son’s Birthday

Actor Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life against the novel coronavirus, but his wife Amanda Kloots is determined to see her husband beat this. As USA Today details, Amanda has shared a specific timing goal for seeing Nick recover and leave the hospital.

Amanda has regularly been sharing updates via Instagram over the past month as Nick has been unconscious and hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai. He has had his right leg amputated last month due to coronavirus complications. On a more positive note, he received a tracheotomy tube a few days ago that should make things more comfortable for him.

In a recent Instagram post, Amanda uploaded a selfie that showed her standing outside Cedars-Sinai while holding her son Elvis. She has previously explained that she visits this hospital every day, although she always has to stay outside. Despite not being able to visit Nick in-person due to the coronavirus, she has still wanted to have a presence near him.

In one of her recent Instagram stories, Amanda told a story about the day the couple’s son Elvis was born. She explained that she had been in labor for 52 hours and ultimately needed to have a cesarean section.

After Elvis was born, as he first cried, Nick told his wife that their son’s crying would never sound that good again. Amanda said that indeed that has been the case. She also said she has recorded Elvis crying to play for Nick as he remains unconscious in the ICU.

It is understandable that the day of Elvis’ birth is on Amanda’s mind these days. She noted that the baby’s first birthday is on June 10, just over a month from now. She added that her goal is to have Nick home again in time for his son’s first birthday.

Nick does have quite a bit to accomplish before he can celebrate his son’s first birthday at home. However, Amanda detailed in some weekend updates that he was making some forward progress.

As Page Six shares, Amanda explained that Nick’s ventilator settings were down after the tracheotomy procedure. This is a period of his body adjusting to the trach tube and it’s a good sign that his breathing is strong enough to allow the doctors to lower the vent settings. He is also on a feeding tube now, receiving a solid volume of nutrition that should help him gain some strength.

Amanda added that she was hoping for some days of recovery and rest for Nick after the procedure, sharing her hope that more quiet days like this would allow his brain to wake up. This has been a very difficult journey for the family, but Amanda’s frequent updates show that she is remaining determined and hopeful that Nick can win this coronavirus battle and return home to his family soon.