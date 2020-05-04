Daisy Keech Looks Smoking Hot In Button-Up Tank Top & Tight Denim

Daisy Keech took to Instagram over the weekend to share another tantalizing photo that had her fans buzzing. The May 3 upload showed the model in a pair of tight denim jeans and a button-up tank top that hugged her in all the right places.

The photo captured Daisy posing outside under a bright blue sky. She did not indicate her exact location with a geotag, but the model appeared to be standing on a rooftop, with a ton of trees and a skyline visible in the distance. In her caption, she shared that “it’s the little things,” without elaborating any further. Daisy let her body do the talking while clad in a smoking-hot outfit.

She opted for a black button-up tank top that boasted a low-cut neckline and showed a decent amount of her tanned cleavage. Its straps were thin and secured around her back while flaunting her toned arms. The tank featured a row of five buttons down the middle, adding to the sexiness of the garment. The hemline hit directly above the model’s navel, exposing a good look at her taut tummy.

Daisy rocked a pair of light-wash jeans on her lower half. The waistband was pulled high on her hips, drawing attention to her tiny waist and slender frame. The jeans fit snug around her thighs but loose near her ankles. They also exposed a glimpse of Daisy’s legs thanks to rips at the knee. She added a pair of sneakers to complete her look.

Daisy appeared to be wearing a small application of makeup to highlight her natural beauty. She wore mascara to lengthen her lashes and shimmery eye shadow on her lids. It also looked like she sported blush to define her cheekbones. She styled her blond locks with a sleek middle part while her long hair spilled over her shoulders and down her back.

Fans had nothing but love for the model’s latest Instagram update, as evidenced by the fact that it earned over 342,000 likes in a matter of hours. Many followers went a step further and flooded the comments section with over 1,300 compliments as well as emoji-filled messages.

“Oh my gosh, you are literally stunning,” one Instagram user gushed with a few red heart emoji in their caption.

“I can’t handle this so hot,” another one of Daisy’s fans raved.

“Her top is from urban outfitters for anyone who wants it,” a third social media user pointed out.