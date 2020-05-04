Meg Kylie Displays Curvaceous Physique In Navy Blue Lingerie While Posing In Front Of A Mirror

Meg Kylie started the week by posting a new Instagram photo that stunned her 808,000 followers. The Australian model shared a snap of herself wearing a skimpy bra-and-panty combo from Lounge Underwear.

The 23-year-old was seen wearing a navy blue lingerie set. The top had a sporty look that featured a scoop neckline, showing her décolletage. The bra boasted a unique design with the chest covered in opaque fabric, while the sides were sheer. The base had a thick band with the signature Lounge logo. However, the dark color of the piece made it hardly visible in the shot. She sported the matching pair of bottoms that featured high-cut legs that helped accentuate her curvy hips. Like the bra, the thick waistband on the undergarment sported the brand’s logo and had sheer cut-outs on the sides.

In the snap, Meg appeared to be in her living room standing in front of a full-body mirror in her scanty attire. From the mirror’s view, she stood with her legs apart and raised her left foot. She tugged at her bottoms, seemingly adjusting it. From the photographer’s view, she posed sideways with her head and eyes down. The angle displayed the side of her curvy behind, which delighted some fans.

She appeared to enhance her beauty with a dewy foundation, darkened eyebrows, nude-toned eyeshadow, thick mascara, and glowing highlighter. To complete her glam look, she applied some nude lipstick. To keep the focus solely on her new underwear set, she decided to ditch most of her jewelry. She only wore a ring on her left index finger. She left her brunette locks down and styled in mermaid waves.

The caption was short and vague. Meg gave credit to her outfit sponsor, Lounge Underwear, by tagging their Instagram page in both the post and the photo.

The newest upload proved to be a hit with Meg’s social media fans. After being published, the post gained more than 8,800 likes and over 110 comments. Many of her online admirers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments while some others raved about her body. Other fans opted to express their thoughts for the model by simply dropping a flame emoji.

“You have a sexy body!” gushed an admirer.

“I can’t deal. You look absolutely stunning in that set. The color looks good on you,” wrote another fan, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have the sexiest legs I have ever seen,” added a third Instagram user.

“Beautiful skin,” a fourth social media follower wrote.