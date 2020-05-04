Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Princess Leia Costume

The model sizzled in her revealing costume.

On Monday, May 4, American model Ana Cheri celebrated Star Wars Day by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post that showed her dressed as Princess Leia Organa, played by the late Carrie Fisher.

In the photo, the former Playboy Playmate posed in the sand in front of a large rock on a beach. She sizzled in a replica of Princess Leia’s bikini that was featured in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. The costume consisted of a plunging blue top with copper detailing, a burgundy skirt with split sides, and a collar attached to a chain. The revealing ensemble accentuated her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and long, lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. Ana also sported a bronze headpiece, a pair of stud earrings, numerous gold bracelets, and matching rings.

To further resemble the character, the Instagram star wore her long locks in a braid. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

For the photo, Ana laid on her side and used one of her hands to prop herself up. She tugged on the collar’s chain and gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that May 4 is Star Wars Day. She also implored her followers to tell her their “favorite” film from the franchise. Ana then revealed that she has a preference for Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer Ana’s question.

“@anacheri My princess Leia. The Force is strong with this [o]ne!! I like Revenge of the Sith!” wrote a commenter.

“May the fourth be with you too, Princess Ana. My fave has to be Return of the Jedi,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[You] look absolutely stunning,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“No one comes close to you. NO ONE! [G]gorgeous,” said a different devotee.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes.