Kiki Passo Exposes Her Underboob In A Bright Blue Bikini

Kiki Passo let it all hang out in her latest Instagram photo on Sunday. The model flashed her curves while wishing her fans a happy end to the weekend.

In the sexy snapshot, Kiki looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a light blue bikini The top featured a low cut that flaunted her ample cleavage, as well as her underboob. The straps were thin and helped to accentuate her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on Kiki’s curvy hips, which showed off her racy tanlines for fans to see. Her flat tummy, tiny waist, and lean legs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with layered gold chains around her neck and a ring on her finger.

Kiki posed in front of a white table and wall. She pushed her hip out and leaned against the table with her hands behind her for balance while giving a seductive stare into the camera.

Kiki wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look consisted of dramatic black eyeliner and long lashes. She appeared to sport soft pink eye shadow and darkened eyes to help define her features further.

Her sun kissed skin looked perfectly highlighted with a shimmer on her forehead and chin. She also rocked rosy cheeks and a soft pink lipstick to complete the application.

Many of Kiki’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photo has garnered more than 64,000 likes since it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 660 messages for her to read.

“Gorgeous and glowing baby marvelous vision,” one follower stated.

“Love the color. Thanks for sharing,” another wrote.

“Perfect girl,” a third social media user declared.

“I like that color on ya,” a fourth comment read.

Kiki appears to have no qualms about flaunting her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy outfits such as racy bathing suits, plunging dresses, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently delighted her followers when she showcased her enviable curves in a neon orange string bikini while she soaked up some sun by the pool. To date, that snap has racked up more than 63,000 likes and over 590 comments.