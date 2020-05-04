Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Wants Big TV Wedding As He Gets Engaged 10 Months After Beth’s Death

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star says his 6th wedding will be a huge party for his fans.

Duane Chapman is an engaged man 10 months after the death of his wife Beth Chapman. The 67-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star proposed to his new girlfriend, Francie Frane, in his Colorado home, and now he’s hoping for a huge TV wedding.

Before his wife Beth’s death from throat cancer last June, Dog promised her that he would never marry again. But earlier this year, Dog, who has 12 children, admitted that he was lonely and planned to start dating.

In a new interview with The Sun, Francie, 51, dished that she “wasn’t expecting” the proposal at all. The mom of two revealed that she came home to all of the lights turned out and just some candles lit in the room when Dog told her that he doesn’t want to spend one moment of his life without her. The reality star then got down on one knee, held open a ring box, and asked Francie to marry him.

In addition to their combined 14 children and their grandchildren, Dog told The Sun he wants all of his fans to be able to be a part of his wedding. The reality star explained that he’s already had fans ask him if they can come to the wedding when he marries Francie.

“So we’re negotiating right now because I want to open it up,” the Dog the Bounty Hunter star said. “I would love to have the biggest wedding there’s ever been. … I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the ‘Dog Pound,’ to everybody. It would be one hell of a party and it’s just what people need right now.”

Dog and Francie noted that there will always be “haters” and people who think they moved on too fast after the deaths of their spouses last year, but the Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s family has been in full support of the relationship.

But on social media, some fans expressed sadness over Dog’s decision to remarry. In a comment to a throwback photo on Beth’s Instagram page, one fan wrote, “Well Beth. I’m here writing to say your old man has moved on. Sad to say. I thought he would stay single forever, but it’s a damn shame. So quickly to move on damn.”

Dog previously teased a future marriage to Francie. The A&E star recently told The Sun that his relationship with Francie is like a “miracle” after the two bonded over the deaths of their spouses. While he vowed that there will never be another Mrs. Dog, Chapman added, “it looks like there will be a final Mrs. Chapman.”