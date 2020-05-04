Dasha Mart Shows Off Curves In NSFW White Bikini By The Pool On Instagram

Dasha Mart showed off her stunning body in the best way in a new Instagram post on Monday. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported an underboob-baring, white bikini that left little to the imagination as she posed by the pool.

The photos showed Dasha standing in front of a large in ground-pool with what looked to be a hot tub on the other side. Black rattan lounge chairs could be seen on a patio beside the pool, as well as large palm trees in the background. It appeared to be a slightly overcast day in Miami, Florida, as the post’s geotag indicated, though that didn’t stop Dasha from enjoying the small bit of sunlight. She looked as tan and toned as ever in her tiny swimwear.

Dasha’s look included a thin and skintight top with a slight V-neckline. The low cut showed off a bit of Dasha’s ample cleavage. The bottom half of the bikini bra was much more revealing, as a large cut-out put the model’s underboob on full display.

Dasha’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the front of the bikini bottom remained low on Dasha’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her pert derriere and famously long legs were on show as well.

Dasha’s only accessory was a silver belly button stud. She also appeared to be wearing some light makeup, including what looked to be blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. Dasha’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in neat strands.

In the first photo, Dasha pushed one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her curves. The wind blew her hair over her face as she looked down. The second photo showed Dasha turned to the other side and arching her back. She stuck her round booty out and leaned her head back, allowing the sunlight to wash over her face.

The post garnered more than 8,500 likes and nearly 200 comments in a few hours as fans showered Dasha with love in the comments section.

“Beautiful doll in a little white bikini,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Utter perfection,” another user added.

“You are such a beautiful and strong woman,” a third follower wrote.

Dasha’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post last week, the Russian babe sported a leather outfit, which her followers loved.