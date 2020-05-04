‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: A Heartbroken Sasha Self Destructs As Michael & Willow’s Nuptials Near

Sasha won't be taking Michael's upcoming wedding very well at all.

The next two weeks on General Hospital is expected to be full of raw emotions as the drama that surrounds Wiley’s custody hearing unfolds. It’s almost a sure thing that Michael and Willow will be getting hitched in order to up Michael’s chances of gaining full custody of his son. This leaves Chase and Sasha with broken hearts to deal with. The aftermath will see Sasha dealing with her heartbreak in a self-destructive way.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central teases that starting this week, things will be happening fairly quickly as the custody hearing begins. Diane starts preparing Michael for what’s to come and he and Willow will focus on what is best for Wiley. By the end of the week, spoilers say that Michael will be making a decision that will impact his life. That seems to indicate that he and Willow will end up getting hitched quickly. All hints point to the wedding to take place on May 12 as Michael is surrounded by family members.

Willow caught Chase and Sasha in the act. Little does she know… that was their plan. @josh_swickard

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/S37LiuFhGJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 21, 2020

It’s highly likely that Chase and Sasha will not be there to see the ones that they love, and have sacrificed for the sake of Wiley, get married. In fact, spoilers suggest that Sasha will turn to bad habits as the big day gets closer.

One huge hint so far was shown last week when Sasha asked Chase for “something stronger” to drink when she was with him at his apartment. While this whole plan was basically her idea to begin with, and that she has pushed for, Sasha seems to be the one who has taken it the hardest.

Also on May 12, SheKnows Soaps teases that Lucy Coe will be getting an important phone call. That is seemingly the day of the nuptials. Lucy is Sasha’s boss at Deception, so this spoiler may have something to do with Sasha coming undone on that day. Will she be hitting the bottle hard to forget her aching heart?

The weekly spoilers for General Hospital has Michael and Willow moving ahead with their plans. They have no idea that this was all a set up to make them put Wiley first in their efforts to keep Nelle from getting custody of him. However, Finn and Carly knew right away that this was a set up. Carly won’t be saying a thing, but Finn may be a different story. Will he end up spilling the truth to save his brother from further heartbreak?

Nelle will be doing all she can to keep Michael from getting custody of their son. Little does she know at what great lengths the two couples have gone to stop her from doing that.