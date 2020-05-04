Bru Luccas Puts On Cheeky Display In Minuscule Daisy Dukes & Bikini Top

Bru Luccas took to Instagram to flaunt the booty and legs that helped make her famous this past weekend. The model’s May 3 Instagram saw the model posed in a bikini top and a pair of minuscule Daisy Dukes, which sent fans’ temperatures soaring.

The sizzling new shot captured the model posing outside against a wooden railing. She leaned over the edge, which overlooked a small body of water, and stared off to the side with a slight smile. Behind her were several trees, lush greenery, and a bright blue sky. Bru mentioned self-care company Manscaped in her caption while giving her fans a promo code for 20 percent off their purchase. She flaunted her gym-honed figure in a sexy outfit that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves, helping to captivate her audience.

On top, she stunned in a black triangle bikini that was partially blocked by the product that she was promoting. It secured around her neck and back with ties, drawing plenty of attention to her sculpted shoulders and arms.

The bottoms were just as sexy and did a lot more showing than they did covering. Bru opted for a pair of Daisy Dukes that boasted a dark denim wash and a small amount of distressing around her pockets and derriere. She appeared to wear the front below her navel, which gave fans a generous view of her tiny waist. Meanwhile, the back rode dangerously high, exposing her shapely booty and thighs in their entirety.

Bru opted to keep the attention on her killer figure and went accessory-free for the outing. She wore her long, dark locks in a half-up, half-down style that fell all the way down her back. The model also wore a beautiful application of makeup that brought out all of her stunning features. She appeared to rock defined brows and a bold eyeliner on the top and bottoms of her lids. Bru also seemed to be wearing a pink-hued lipstick that accentuated her plump pout.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot new photo. The post racked up over 128,000 likes in under 24 hours. It also attracted over 604 comments from her fans in the form of compliments and emoji.

“Beauty and cuteness and hotness in one person,” one follower commented alongside a few flame and heart emoji.

“Hmmmm so cute and sensual,” a second social media user raved.

“Wonderful as always. Your body is absolutely spectacular baby. Please share you diettt [sic] and exercise tips,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Bootyful,” a fourth Instagram user cleverly added.