Jesy Nelson Masters The Underboob Look In Tiny Crop Top

Jesy Nelson— who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share with fans a saucy new photo of herself during her quarantine. The 28-year-old has kept her loyal followers up to date with content during the coronavirus pandemic and her most recent upload doesn’t disappoint.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a skimpy cropped vest top that displayed a lot of underboob. The item of clothing also displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted black joggers that had a red and white print on both legs. Nelson wore black lace-up sneakers with the outfit that appeared to be made out of leather. The X Factor winner is known for changing up her hairstyle and opted for shoulder-length blond locks. Nelson put a red bandana on her head and showed off her belly button piercing and the numerous tattoos on her arms. To complete the striking look, she applied a coat of lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara.

Nelson was photographed in what appeared to be her kitchen at home. The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker placed both hands in her pocket and parted her legs. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce open-mouth expression and made her pose look effortless.

Nelson didn’t state what her caption referenced. However, it could be lyrics from Rihanna and Drake’s hit song, “What’s My Name?”

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 290,000 likes and over 2,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“Woooooah it’s getting really hot in here..” one user wrote.

“When you cant go out with the new fits so you make your kitchen a runway,” another devotee shared.

“I wasn’t ready to deal with this image,” remarked a third fan.

“Loving all this quality content we’re getting,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Nelson is currently spending her quarantine with her friend, Charlotte Driver. In a separate Instagram upload, she shared photos of the duo enjoying a walk in the woods.

The “Break Up Song” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nelson wowed in green latex thigh-high boots. She wowed in what appeared to be a low-cut green top with thin straps and paired the outfit with a loose-fitted long shirt of the same color. Nelson opted for a beanie hat over her dark shoulder-length hair and applied lipstick and mascara for the occasion.