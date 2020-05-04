Elsa Jean Goes Full Bombshell In A Sexy Floral Lingerie Set: ‘Your LA Girlfriend’

Elsa Jean went full bombshell as she rocked yet another scanty ensemble for her most recent Instagram snap, which was posted on Sunday. The model flashed her curves while calling herself a Los Angeles girlfriend.

In the stunning snap, Elsa looked gorgeous as she sported a white lingerie set with a floral print. The bra featured thin straps that gave fans a peek at her muscular arms and bare shoulders. The garment also boasted a low cut to show off her abundant cleavage.

The matching panties included white ribbons on the side, as well as the blue and pink flower design. They clung tightly to Elsa’s curvy hips while showcasing her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the process.

Elsa wore a sultry expression on her face as she arched her back and leaned against a nearby wall. She had both of her hands resting in front of her as she stared into the camera. In the background of the shot, sunlight can be seen streaming through a window.

Elsa had her long, blond hair styled in sexy waves that cascaded over her shoulders and fell down her back. She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look.

The application consisted of long, dark lashes and bright eyes. She included minimal eye shadow on her lids and sculpted brows to draw attention to her features.

Her face sported a warm glow with perfectly placed blush on her cheekbones. She also appeared to add a glowing highlighter to illuminate her face before finishing off the look with pink lipstick.

Many of Elsa’s over 1.9 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The picture has earned more than 132,000 likes since its upload. Fans also filled the comments section with over 1,600 messages.

“Looking so beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Your my girl and the sexiest body out their right now,” declared another.

“Wowowow always beautiful sexy and gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“You’re a beautiful soul,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Elsa’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock barely-there outfits in her online pics. She’s often seen posing in skimpy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elsa most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she wore a navy blue satin lingerie set that included an open top as she stared out of a nearby window. That post proved to a popular one. It has pulled in more than 104,000 likes and over 1,200 comments to date.