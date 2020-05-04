Alexa Collins Showcases Her Fabulous Bikini Body In Flirty Bedroom Pics

Alexa Collins kicked off the week with a series of snaps that featured her looking smoking hot in two bikinis. In her latest Instagram update, the model sizzled as she posed in in bed wearing the tiny two-piece numbers.

Alexa’s post consisted of four snapshots that saw her wearing the swimsuits. She struck seductive poses in three of the pictures, and posed with her puppy in the last image.

The Florida-based model’s bathing suits were an olive green color, and she noted in the caption that they were available from online fashion retailer Poema Swim.

In the first image, Alexa sat on the edge of her bed. Her bikini top had revealing half-cups that exposed plenty of her cleavage, and the straps tied on top of her shoulders. The bottoms had high-cut legs that drew the eye to her slender waist. She wore her waxy blond locks over one shoulder as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The second picture showed Alexa sitting farther back on the bed with her legs spread. She sat with on one foot with her hands on her knees. The flirty snap showed off her curvy hips and toned thighs.

Alexa wore a different bikini in the third snapshot. The top featured a lace-up design between the cups, drawing the eye to her ample chest. The bottoms featured gold details on the sides, which called attention to her flat abs. The model gave the camera a serious look as she leaned one elbow on a pillow with one knee up.

Alexa was back in the first bikini she modeled in the fourth snap. She reclined on the pillows while holding a book. Also starring in the photo was her puppy, who happened to be giving her a kiss on the mouth.

Alexa appeared to go with a natural application of makeup that included eye shadow, blush on the apples of her cheeks, and gloss on her lips. She accessorized with layered necklaces, stud earrings and a chunky ring.

Alexa noted that she was in “my bedroom” in the post’s goetag, adding that the photoshoot was done over FaceTime.

The model’s admirers were impressed with the snaps, and left dozens of flattering remarks.

“Wow I’ve never seen anybody as amazingly gorgeous and incredibly sexy as you in my bedroom,” joked one fan.

“Very beautiful honey! So sexy and gorgeous! That bikini is beautiful on your sexy body!!” gushed a second follower.

Last month, Alexa showed off her feminine curves in a set of pink lingerie, which her admirers also loved.