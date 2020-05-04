Don Shula Kids: How Many Children Did The Football Coach Have?

Don Shula, the legendary head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 1970-1995, died Monday at the age of 90, as reported by The Inquisitr. The coach and businessman left behind five children with his first wife, Dorothy Bartish.

Dave Shula Is Also A Football Coach

Getty Images

Dave Shula was born in 1959, just as his father’s career as a player was winding down. During his early years, he and his family moved around as his father’s career duties took him from place to place. By the time Dave was 12, however, the Shulas had settled in the Miami suburbs. During his school years in Miami Lakes, Dave was a high school football and baseball player at Hollywood Chaminade High School.

Dave followed his father into the NFL. Unfortunately, his playing career lasted one lackluster season as a wide receiver and punt returner with the Baltimore Colts in 1981.

The following year, Dave had begun coaching, serving under his father with the Dolphins. He then went on to have coaching stints with the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals.

His NFL coaching career, like his playing, was similarly lackluster, and he left the NFL for good after the 1996 season. He then went into business, before being hired as the head coach of the Dartmouth College football team in 2018.

Donna Shula Appeared In A Documentary About Her Father

According to IMDb, Donna Shula, born in 1961, made an appearance as herself in the ESPN series SportsCentury, in a piece about her father.

Not much else is known about her. A Facebook profile belonging to a woman with her name — and whose place of birth is Miami Gardens, Florida (the city where Donna and her siblings were born) — says that she is self-employed but doesn’t provide specifics.

Sharon Shula Is A Retired Attorney

The latest from @ArmandoSalguero: ‘My heart leapt higher every time’: On #FathersDay, Sharon Shula remembers game day. https://t.co/sv9D1jHvmj pic.twitter.com/pARJrLzfPZ — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) June 16, 2019

In 2019, Sharon, who was born in 1962, spoke with Miami Herald writer Armando Salguero to discuss her memories of her father. In the piece, she was identified as a retired attorney living in New York City.

Sharon appears to keep a low public profile. A Facebook page belonging to a woman bearing her name — as well as Twitter and LinkedIn pages bearing her name — are seldom-used and offer little insight into her family, career, or advocacy.

Anne Shula Appears To Have Eschewed The Public Eye

Little is known about the life of his daughter Anne, who was born in 1964. No news articles or profiles of Miami business people mention anyone named Anne Shula, outside of the context of her father’s death, which simply list her name among those of her siblings. Similarly, no LinkedIn profiles, Facebook profiles, or Twitter or Instagram pages appear to belong to anyone named Anne Shula.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, Anne was among those who spent the day with her father when he retired from coaching.

Mike Shula Is Still An Active NFL Coach

Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images

Mike Shula, who was born in 1965, followed his father and his older brother into careers in the National Football League. Following a standout career with Alabama’s Crimson Tide as a quarterback, Shula was a 12th-round pick in the 1987 NFL draft.

Unfortunately, like his brother, Mike’s career in the NFL as a player was limited to one lackluster season.

Though he didn’t find much success as a player, Mike Shula excelled as a coach. Since 1988, he’s moved around the NFL and NCAA, holding various coaching jobs — assistant coach and head coach — here and there. He was recently named the Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks coach.